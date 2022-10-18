Football players from St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Cedar Creek, Lower Cape May earn MVP recognition

Each week of the season, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous weekend’s action.

Trevin Delgozzo

St. Joseph Academy

The senior kicked three field goals, including the 34-yard winner with one second left, as the Wildcats rallied to beat Lenape 29-28. In addition to his field goals, Delgozzo also flawlessly executed a pair of onside kicks that St. Joe recovered to spark its comeback. The Wildcats (5-1) will play Delsea Regional (7-0) at Rowan University at 7 p.m. Friday.

Julian Turney

St. Augustine Prep

The sophomore running back carried 18 times for 173 yards and three TDs as the Hermits beat Camden Eastside 41-18. Turney has rushed for 622 yards and eight TDs in four games this season. St. Augustine (4-4) has won three straight and will host Lenape (4-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Mike Sears

Cedar Creek

The senior linebacker made 11 tackles as Cedar Creek beat rival Oakcrest 14-6. Sears has made 66 tackles this season. Cedar Creek (3-5) will play at Winslow Township (3-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Isiah Wing

Lower Cape May

The junior running back carried 15 times for 175 yards and two TDs to spark the Caper Tigers to a 27-22 win over Buena Regional. Wing scored on runs of 73 and 44 yards. Lower (5-2) plays at Gateway Regional (1-6) 7 p.m. Friday.