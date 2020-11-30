 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football MVPs
0 comments

Football MVPs

Sean Burns

Holy Spirit

The sophomore quarterback made the most of an unexpected start against Atlantic City on Thanksgiving. Burns completed 7 of 12 passes for 110 yards and three TDs in the 39-0 win. Spirit finished the season 8-0.

LeQuint Allen

Millville

The junior running back carried 30 times for 148 yards and three TDs and also intercepted a pass as the Thunderbolts beat rival Vineland 35-3. Millville ended a four-year losing streak to Vineland with the victory.

Brett Nabb

Middle Township

The junior quarterback/defensive back threw a TD pass, ran 17 times for 123 yards and a TD and also excelled as a punter as the Panthers beat rival Lower Cape May Regional 28-7 to win the annual Anchor Bowl.

Cohl Mercado

St. Joseph academy

The junior running back and defensive back carried 20 times for 139 yards and a TD as the Wildcats beat Burlington Township 51-31. Mercado also caught four passes for 88 yards and intercepted a pass. St. Joe finished the season 7-2.

Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

+3 
Sean Burns

Burns

Holy Spirit High School football player Sean Burns
+3 
LeQuint Allen

Allen

{standaloneHead}LeQuint Allen{/standaloneHead}
+3 
Brett Nabb

Nabb

{span}Brett Nabb{/span} {span}Middle {/span}

 Nicholas Huba
+3 
Cohl Mercado headshot

MERCADO

St. Joseph football player Cohl Mercado

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News