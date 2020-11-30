Football MVPs

Sean Burns

Holy Spirit

The sophomore quarterback made the most of an unexpected start against Atlantic City on Thanksgiving. Burns completed 7 of 12 passes for 110 yards and three TDs in the 39-0 win. Spirit finished the season 8-0.

LeQuint Allen

Millville

The junior running back carried 30 times for 148 yards and three TDs and also intercepted a pass as the Thunderbolts beat rival Vineland 35-3. Millville ended a four-year losing streak to Vineland with the victory.

Brett Nabb

Middle Township

The junior quarterback/defensive back threw a TD pass, ran 17 times for 123 yards and a TD and also excelled as a punter as the Panthers beat rival Lower Cape May Regional 28-7 to win the annual Anchor Bowl.

Cohl Mercado

St. Joseph academy