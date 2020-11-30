Football MVPs

Sean Burns
Holy Spirit
The sophomore quarterback made the most of an unexpected start against Atlantic City on Thanksgiving. Burns completed 7 of 12 passes for 110 yards and three TDs in the 39-0 win. Spirit finished the season 8-0.
LeQuint Allen
Millville
The junior running back carried 30 times for 148 yards and three TDs and also intercepted a pass as the Thunderbolts beat rival Vineland 35-3. Millville ended a four-year losing streak to Vineland with the victory.
Brett Nabb
Middle Township
The junior quarterback/defensive back threw a TD pass, ran 17 times for 123 yards and a TD and also excelled as a punter as the Panthers beat rival Lower Cape May Regional 28-7 to win the annual Anchor Bowl.
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph academy
The junior running back and defensive back carried 20 times for 139 yards and a TD as the Wildcats beat Burlington Township 51-31. Mercado also caught four passes for 88 yards and intercepted a pass. St. Joe finished the season 7-2.
Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
