Each Monday of the season The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on that weekend’s action.

Marcus Lee

Oakcrest

The junior quarterback completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons beat Middle Township 24-10. Lee threw a 15-yard TD to Levar Price and a 19-yard TD pass to Aldrich Doe. Oakcrest (2-0) plays at Mainland Regional (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Hunter Ray

Lower Cape May

The junior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Caper Tigers beat Clayton 27-14. Lower (1-0) hosts Pennsville (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kenny Smith

Hammonton

The sophomore running back rushed 20 times for 145 yards and two TDs as the Blue Devils beat Cherokee 24-14. Smith scored on runs of 9 and 44 yards. Hammonton (2-0) hosts Highland Regional (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Ryan Allen

Pinelands Regional

The senior quarterback ran for a TD and threw for a score as the Wildcats won their first season opener since 2010 with a 19-14 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Allen carried nine times for 173 yards and completed six of 12 passes for 78 yards. Pinelands (1-0) plays at Barnegat (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.