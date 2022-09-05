Each Monday of the season The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on that weekend’s action.
Marcus Lee
Oakcrest
The junior quarterback completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons beat Middle Township 24-10. Lee threw a 15-yard TD to Levar Price and a 19-yard TD pass to Aldrich Doe. Oakcrest (2-0) plays at Mainland Regional (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Hunter Ray
Lower Cape May
The junior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Caper Tigers beat Clayton 27-14. Lower (1-0) hosts Pennsville (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kenny Smith
People are also reading…
Hammonton
The sophomore running back rushed 20 times for 145 yards and two TDs as the Blue Devils beat Cherokee 24-14. Smith scored on runs of 9 and 44 yards. Hammonton (2-0) hosts Highland Regional (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ryan Allen
Pinelands Regional
The senior quarterback ran for a TD and threw for a score as the Wildcats won their first season opener since 2010 with a 19-14 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Allen carried nine times for 173 yards and completed six of 12 passes for 78 yards. Pinelands (1-0) plays at Barnegat (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.