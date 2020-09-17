AC Food

The CRDA, Community Food Bank of NJ-Southern branch, AFL-CIO, Unite Here Local 54 are all partners in organizing food distribution event for out of work casino employees and Atlantic City residents at Bader Field, Atlantic City Thursday Aug 20, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

A ninth food distribution is slated for Thursday at Bader Field.

The event, through the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, FL-CIO, Local 54 and the city, starts at 10 a.m.

Registration is required at the Community Food Bank website, https://cfbnj.org/.

Contact: 609-272-7241

