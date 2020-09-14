AC Food

ATLANTIC CITY — A ninth mass food distribution event for city residents and casino employees will be held Thursday morning at Bader Field.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, together with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO, Unite Here Local 54 and other private donors, have provided funding to offer emergency food services.

Distribution will be drive-up only and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is required on the CFBNJ website.

The food distribution event begins at 10 a.m.

