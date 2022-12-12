 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Folsom's 2nd Chance Plastic Toy Drive helps those in need

  • 0

The festive season can be stressful enough with adding travel to the mix, so here are 5 ways to make holiday travel a little easier.

HAMMONTON — As a way to give families and children a happier holiday season while saving the environment, the borough sponsored the 2nd Chance Plastic Toy Drive on Saturday.

The toy drive led by borough's environmental commission for the third year lets families pick as many gently used plastic toys as they wanted, for free during the event at Folsom Borough Hall.

This year's toy drive provided holiday stress and money relief to about 15 to 20 and helped prevent pounds of plastic from ending up in landfills.

In 2018, landfills got about 27 million tons of plastic, according to the United States Environmental Agency.

About 90 percent of all toys are made from plastic, and about 80 percent of all toys end up in the trash, according to data from Medium.

"The Environmental Commission’s priority has always been environmental awareness and protecting the environment," said Folsom Borough Council President Greg Conway. "But children are more important."

People are also reading…

Conway, who is also the chair of the borough's Environmental Commission, said the commission had been collecting lightly used plastic toys from families who no longer used them in the community.

Toys included beach toys, like buckets and shovels, building blocks, Barbie doll houses, baby four wheelers, and more.

“It’s wonderful seeing how happy we made some kids. It's priceless," said Conway. "We plan on it becoming bigger and bigger each year.“

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News