Folsom's 2nd Chance Plastic Toy Drive helps those in need

HAMMONTON — As a way to give families and children a happier holiday season while saving the environment, the borough sponsored the 2nd Chance Plastic Toy Drive on Saturday.

The toy drive led by borough's environmental commission for the third year lets families pick as many gently used plastic toys as they wanted, for free during the event at Folsom Borough Hall.

This year's toy drive provided holiday stress and money relief to about 15 to 20 and helped prevent pounds of plastic from ending up in landfills.

In 2018, landfills got about 27 million tons of plastic, according to the United States Environmental Agency.

About 90 percent of all toys are made from plastic, and about 80 percent of all toys end up in the trash, according to data from Medium.

"The Environmental Commission’s priority has always been environmental awareness and protecting the environment," said Folsom Borough Council President Greg Conway. "But children are more important."

Conway, who is also the chair of the borough's Environmental Commission, said the commission had been collecting lightly used plastic toys from families who no longer used them in the community.

Toys included beach toys, like buckets and shovels, building blocks, Barbie doll houses, baby four wheelers, and more.

“It’s wonderful seeing how happy we made some kids. It's priceless," said Conway. "We plan on it becoming bigger and bigger each year.“