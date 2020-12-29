Flyers' Sean Couturier learned in 2012-13 how important a fast start will be in shortened NHL season

Couturier called defenseman Erik Gustafsson a “great addition” but said the Flyers would miss Matt Niskanen’s leadership and veteran play. ... There was a positive side to the COVID-19 restrictions: Couturier said he was able to spend a lot of time at home with his family. “I took advantage of that,” he said, “and now I’m excited to get back here and get back to work.” ... Couturier said defenseman Phil Myers was around 180 pounds when he first met him five years ago. And now? “He’s a monster — 6-4, 6-5 and 220. He’s grown into becoming a man, and he skates well and has a good shot. I think with the year of experience, he’s just going to get better and better and he’s got all the tools to become a pretty special D-man in this league” down the road. ... Myers, who turns 24 on Jan. 25, is among the candidates to play on the top pairing with Ivan Provorov.