Flyers introduce hockey to kids and cultivate future fans with 'Learn to Play' program

Two years ago, Joe Tully from the Gloucester Township Hockey Alliance approached Marsh and Rob Baer, manager of the Flyers' youth and amateur hockey department. Tully was trying to get the Flyers involved with their starting-to-sag program.

"They said their registration numbers were sliding and they wanted help in trying to stop that," Baer said.

A seed was planted, and a grant from the NHL and the Players Association helped get things rolling. The Flyers provide sticks, balls, and pinnies at a nominal fee, and they had at least one of their former players — Kelly, Marsh, Riley Cote, and Todd Fedoruk — assisting players during the program.

The idea is to get the kids into hockey and into the Flyers.

"Partnering with our hometown NHL team is beyond exciting for everyone here," said Bob Keefe, president of the Gloucester Township Hockey Alliance.

"We're trying to grow the game," Marsh said as he stood near the redesigned rink that was filled with signs showing the Flyers' connection with the township's program. "Put hockey sticks in kids' hands and get them excited about hockey and the Flyers."

And a googly-eyed mascot.