Flyers goalie Alex Lyon expresses concern for players who are 'stressed right now'

Throughout the continent, and really the globe, pro hockey players are mostly just hunting for ice time and worthy competition as the NHL sits in relative limbo. Jan. 1 remains the target, but who knows?

It's the goalies you worry about the most during the downtime because It's impossible to simulate consistent NHL-level shots no matter how brisk and physical the pickup games are.

"The biggest factor isn't getting ice. It's getting shooters who can help (goaltenders) get the feel back," Philadelphia Flyers third-string goalie Alex Lyon said. "That's pretty important. I've been in situations before where you don't face high-level shooters (in the off-season), and all of a sudden, you get slapped in the face when training camp starts."

Hockey players aren't paid during the off-season. Not paid during the playoffs, either. They earn their salaries during the regular season, which is why Lyon is a little concerned for some of his teammates.

Not his Flyers teammates. Many of those guys are NHL veterans who should have enough commas in their bank-account statements to last them through several pandemic stoppages. Lyon, who signed a $700,000, one-year deal in September to again be the top minor-league goalie in the Flyers system, worries about the youngsters in the organization.