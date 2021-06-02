Flyers center Kevin Hayes is expected to recover by training camp after recent core muscle surgery

Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes had core muscle surgery last week and will be off his skates for about a month, the Flyers announced.
Hayes, who turned 29 on May 8, had 12 goals in 55 games but just one in the season's final 21 as the Flyers stumbled out of the playoff race. Initial prognosis following the procedure, performed by a renowned doctor, William Meyers of the Vincera Institute, has a five-week recovery time. That would leave Hayes plenty of time to hit September training camp in top form.
LPGA's Canadian Open canceled: The LPGA Tour's CP Women’s Open was canceled Wednesday because of logistical challenges and border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26-29.
Ivy League football coach dies: Frank Navarro, the former Ivy League football coach who helped turn around a struggling Division III program at Wabash College, has died. He was 91. Wabash and Columbia, where Navarro was head coach from 1968-73, announced Tuesday that Navarro died on May 30. He died at his home in Charleston, South Carolina, of natural causes.
Brenly apologizes for remarks about Stroman: Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly issued an apology for a comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's head covering that the right-hander said had racist undertones.
NFL pledges to halt 'race norming': The NFL pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias. The practice made it harder for Black retirees to show a deficit and qualify for an award. The standards were created in the 1990s in hopes of offering more appropriate treatment to dementia patients, but critics faulted the way they were used to determine payouts in the NFL concussion case.
Bush, Arrington lead Hall of Fame ballot: Former Southern California star Reggie Bush is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame. Other first-timers on the ballot included quarterbacks Andrew Luck of Stanford and Kellen Moore of Boise State, Penn State star linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny and former California running back Marshawn Lynch.