Columbus’ John Tortorella, Philadelphia’s Alain Vigneault and Boston’s Bruce Cassidy were revealed Wednesday as the finalists for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.
This is Vigneault's fifth time as a finalist. He won the award with Vancouver in 2006-07.
“I’m extremely proud of our team,” Vigneault said. “They want to be here. They want to put in the work. They are looking forward to the challenge.”
Colorado’s Cale Makar, Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik are the finalists for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie.
All three Jack Adams finalists come from the Eastern Conference, while all three Calder Finalists play in the West.
Football
Titans, Derrick Henry agree to contract: The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a new contract with Derrick Henry, keeping the NFL rushing leader around and not playing under the franchise tag before the league deadline for an extension.
The team announced the deal, saying only that it was a “multi-year extension.” Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com.
The Titans faced a deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday to sign Henry to an extension or let him play this season for the $10.2 million due under the franchise tag he signed April 2. They could have tagged him again for 2021 for 120 percent of his pay this season.
Baseball
Mets' deGrom, Cubs' Rizzo dealing with back issues: Opening day is next week, and there is concern for New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo because of back issues.
The Mets sent deGrom for an MRI on Wednesday after the right-hander pitched just one inning in a summer camp appearance due to back tightness. An MRI on Rizzo on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing back spasms — a condition he has dealt with before in his career.
The loss of deGrom or Rizzo for an extended period would be a huge blow for either of their teams — especially in a shortened 60-game season.
Basketball
Delle Donne's request denied to be exempt from season: Elena Delle Donne is hurt that her request was denied to be medically excused for the season.
The panel of independent doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be “high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble.”
The league's reigning MVP has battled Lyme disease since 2008 and thought she would be medically excused from playing this season by the panel.
However, the disease is not included on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of underlying conditions that could put someone at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Pacers start backtracks sitting out: Victor Oladipo is having second thoughts about calling it a season.
If all goes well over the next two weeks, the Indiana Pacers just might get their two-time All-Star back.
Twelve days after announcing he would sit out because of concerns over his surgically repaired right knee, Oladipo told reporters Wednesday the workouts in Orlando, Florida, have forced him to rethink his decision.
“It was hard for me to assess where I was," Oladipo said. “But being able to come down here and practice with my guys at a high level, I think there’s a strong possibility that I might play. I want to be smart because I want to play the next 10 years."
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.