Florida QB Richardson seeks 'rebrand, sheds AR-15 nickname

ATLANTA — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wears No. 15, has shed the nickname “AR-15” because he doesn’t want to be linked to the semiautomatic rifle used in mass shootings.

Richardson said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference Media Days he is “just trying to rebrand myself and become a better person.”

The sophomore said he was thinking about “what the future holds” when making the decision.

“I’m not going to be able to play football for the rest of my life,” Richardson said. “I feel it was pretty much a business decision. There’s a lot going on and that kind of played a part in it. Just trying to understand like who I am as a person.

“AR-15 doesn’t necessarily describe who I am. I’m Anthony Richardson and that’s who I’ve been since I was born.”

Baseball

All-Star Game has record low ratings: MLB’s Midsummer Classic remained the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015.

Tuesday night’s game from Los Angeles averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7% from last year’s contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The game was the most-watched program on television Tuesday night and outdrew the three other major all-star games that were played in February. The NFL’s Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million on ABC, followed by the all-star games for the NBA (6.28 million on TNT/TBS) and NHL (1.15 million on ABC).

The Home Run Derby on Monday night on ESPN averaged 6.88 million, a 3.5% decrease from last year.

Basketball

Bridges pleads not guilty: Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony domestic violence charges filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children.

District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police and was later released on $130,000 bond.

Tennis

Osaka in need of new coach: Wim Fissette, who began working with Naomi Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka are ending their partnership.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become,” Fissette’s post said. “She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.”

He also thanked Osaka and closed by writing: “I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”

Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open.

Venus added to National Bank Open: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open next month.

She will compete in Toronto for the first time since 2019 and return to WTA Tour singles play for the first time since August 2021.

The former world No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon champion last played when she partnered with Jamie Murray of Britain in Wimbledon’s mixed doubles draw earlier this month. Her sister Serena Williams also is playing in Toronto.