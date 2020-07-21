While most of our Wednesday will be dry, a piece of energy moving through the region will bring thunderstorms. Flooded roadways and, to a lesser extent, damaging winds, will be possible during this time. Dry mornings, with the usual, pop-up afternoon storms will then be present Thursday and Friday.

Showers will roll off the coast early Wednesday morning, leftover from rain that passed through overnight. Between 5 and 7 a.m., all will be dry, and breaking for sunshine quickly after. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s to kick off the day.

Wednesday will have the same heat as Tuesday. However, the humidity will hop back up. High temperatures will be again just above 90 on the mainland, with upper 80s at the shore on a southeast, turning to southwest, wind. With a dew point in the low 70s, we’ll flirt with a 100-degree heat index. Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible, carry water and don’t leave your kids and pets in a locked car.

Most of the day will be dry. Then, between 6 and 8 p.m., storms will fire up along a cold front. This will fizzle out between midnight and 2 a.m. Quick, heavy downpours will bring the potential for flooded roadways and streams. Take in or secure lawn chairs and loose objects. Damaging winds will be possible with this. However, the threat is relatively low, given that these storms will arrive after the atmosphere was primed and juiced up.

It’ll be a balmy night, with lows in the mid-70s, more like West Palm Beach than West Wildwood. Air conditioners on full blast will be needed.

Thursday will start off with morning sunshine. Then, we’ll mix in afternoon clouds. Most of your day will be dry. However, take it slow. We’ll be 90 to 95 degrees for highs, feeling around just above 100 degrees again.

Another cold front will pass through late in the day. That will bring storms after 4 p.m., lasting until midnight. Pockets of roadway flooding will be a concern with these. However, the damaging wind risk will be lower. These will continue until around midnight.

A high pressure system will try to nudge that front out. However, it will be weakening and could do nothing more than give it a gentle push. With the front near the shore, instead of a dry forecast, I’m leaning toward a usual morning sun with pop-up afternoon storms day.

The driest areas should be well inland, like Hammonton. So, not the best news to kick off the weekend, but it will not be a washout by any stretch.

High pressure will work in just in time for the weekend, though. I believe many of us would grade it an “A.” with seasonable temperatures, sunshine and lower dew points.

Finally, we did stay at 80 degrees for our low temperature at Atlantic City International Airport on Monday. That marks just the 12th time since records started in the 1940s that we had a low temperature at or above 80.