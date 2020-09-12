Eagles Football

Eagles tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham work on drills at training camp. Matt Burke this year becomes the fifth defensive line coach Graham has worked under in his 11 seasons with Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles open the season 1 p.m. Sunday at Washington.

All season openers bring an air of the unknown but Sunday’s game should be even more unpredictable.

There were no preseason games this summer and training camp practices were limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game also marks Ron Rivera’s debut as Washington’s head coach.

“We don’t have a lot of things to watch on (Washington),” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “The biggest thing will come down to us just being us. Us playing assignment football and doing what we need to do.”

There will be no fans in attendance Sunday. Still, Cox said the excitement is there for the opener.

“It really feels like game week,” he said. “You can feel the intensity cranking up around the building. You can feel it in practice. Guys are flying around.”

Cox is one of the players to watch Sunday. He had 3.5 sacks last season down from 10.5 in 2018.

“I had down year last year I would say,” Cox said. “Coming off an injury, now I’m 100 percent healthy, and I’m ready to roll.”

What follows are nine other players to watch when the Eagles and Washington meet:

