 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fletcher Cox
0 comments

Fletcher Cox

Only $5 for 5 months

FLETCHER COX

The Eagles standout defensive tackle could miss the game with an abdomen injury. Pederson said whether Cox plays will be a game-day decision.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News