Eagles Football

Eagles tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham work on drills at training camp. Matt Burke this year becomes the fifth defensive line coach Graham has worked under in his 11 seasons with Philadelphia.

Fletcher Cox

The defensive tackle continues to be a mainstay of the Eagles defense. He had 3.5 sacks last season, down from 10.5 in 2018.

“I just want to get better at everything,” Cox said when asked about the upcoming season. “I feel like if I can get off (blocks quicker) there’s probably for or five more sacks out there for me. It’s just smalls things like that.”

Tags

