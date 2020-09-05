Fletcher Cox
The defensive tackle continues to be a mainstay of the Eagles defense. He had 3.5 sacks last season, down from 10.5 in 2018.
“I just want to get better at everything,” Cox said when asked about the upcoming season. “I feel like if I can get off (blocks quicker) there’s probably for or five more sacks out there for me. It’s just smalls things like that.”
