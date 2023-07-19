Justine and Rhianne Lowe are taking the traditional bakery to a new level.

There are bakeries that offer some salads and sandwiches, and there are cafes that offer some baked goods with their lunch menu. The sisters have gone all in with the concept of offering a full variety of their own baked goods and a full lunch menu that is unique and tasty.

Welcome to Isabel's in Avalon.

Isabel's has been an Avalon staple for several years. So long, that Rhianne worked there as a teenager for several summers and learned much of her baking skills from the previous owner.

Summering in Avalon at their grandparent's house, the local bakery was a fixture in the Lowe girls' memories.

“When we grew up as kids down here my grandmother would go out and bring back a box of pastries before the beach,” recalls Justine. That memory would stay with them even after they graduated college and were searching for the next step after school.

“We had always talked about owning a business here in Avalon,” Justine continues. “We always thought it was something we could do. And the opportunity, when the former owners of Isabel's was ready to sell the business right at that time when we could take it over, is how it just happened.”

With Rhianne in the kitchen baking, and Justine managing the front of the house, the two not only carried on a successful tradition at the shop off Dune Drive but have taken it a few steps further and created a hybrid business that's proving to be very popular.

“We're more like a bakery/cafe is how we describe ourselves,” explains Justine. “The bakery is busy in the morning and after noon we start serving panini and salads. We serve specialty beverage drinks like lattes, iced lattes, expresso and cappuccino and we do a lunch menu. Bakery mostly but also a cafe. It's nice to have a lot of different options.”

All the baked goods are made in house by Rhianne and her staff. From the donuts to the cookies, cakes, pastries and bread. They use the same recipes handed down from the previous owner but she has been using her winters, working at other bakeries, to really dive into bread making.

“I feel like my interest is definitely in bread and dough,” she says. The proof is in the variety of breads she bakes: baguettes, Scala bread, Italian, rye, sun-dried tomato, multi-grain, pumpernickel and gluten-free baguettes. And let's not forget the rolls.

One of the most popular items, day or afternoon, is their pepperoni bread.

“It's like a two to three day process,” Rhianne explains. “We set our dough for a 24 hour ferment and the next day we'll stretch it out and roll it with our cheese. We do provolone cheese and pepperoni, and add an onion/poppy mix to it as well, and roll it up. It's similar to a French dough. That's one of those treats that's popular all day.”

A big bakery favorite is their crumb buns, which they take the lead from Avalon's town motto to say their pastry is “Sweeter by a crumb bun.” Its a cinnamon roll, like a traditional sticky bun, and before its put it in the oven they put streusel topping on it, which is a house-made secret streusel blend. Then it's baked and topped with powdered sugar. They also make a sticky bun version.

“If you've never had our crumb bun before that's my go to,” says Rhianne. “It's such a unique treat. It's not too sweet of a treat because of the cinnamon and streusel topped on there, and we douse it with powdered sugar.”

They also offer an assortment of breakfast sandwiches with shore favorites, like Taylor's pork roll, to some unique combinations, like their Pesto Manifesto: scrambled eggs, provolone, pesto mayo, and tomato on a house-made croissant.

When the clock strikes twelve, the two agree that their most popular lunch item is the grilled chicken panini and avocado with brie cheese, crispy bacon and garlic aioli served on a baguette. They also recommend the roasted beet and goat cheese salad: oranges, spicy walnuts, spinach, romaine and a citrus dressing.

Those are only two of a wide choice of panini that include chicken, lunchmeat, fish and vegetarian options. And their vegetarian choices are plentiful.

“We do offer a lot of vegetarian panini and also, in the last few years, we've introduced glutton free options,” says Justine. “So people can get a panini on a glutton free baguette, or a glutton free bagel. Vegetarian has been popular, and all of those can be made vegan too. “

Another innovative extra is their Paint Night. Every Tuesday Isabel's hosts a paint night at their Cape May Court House location. While some of the bakery's items are offered, it's the painting, guided by a local artist, that takes center stage. The sisters have also used this location to spotlight other local bakers and artisans.

“We love being a part of people's summer traditions in Avalon. After 10 summers we've really watched some of our younger customer grow up which is always very cool.”

Isabel's Bakery and Cafe

2285 Dune Drive

Avalon, NJ, 08202

or

106 North Main Street

Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210

609-967-5776

Hours: Everyday 7am to 3 pm

Open May through the last weekend of September

You can also order online for pick up at isabelsinavalon@gmail.com