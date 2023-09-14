Spiked beverages have been around for a while, remember Zima in the 90's. But just when you think the market is saturated to the point of overkill, a new variety appears. No other spirits category has skyrocketed in recent years like the ready-to-drink cocktail, according to CNN.

Well-known brands like Coca Cola, Mountain Dew, Arizona Tea, Sunny D, and even Dunkin ' Donuts are just a sample of the spiked beverages sold today nationally. Locally, brands like Sea Isle Ice and Cape May Brewing Company, Garden State Beer Company, 7 Mile Brewery, and three 3's Brewing Company, to name a few in our area, have entered the field and are seeing positive results.

But what is it about these drinks, including ready-to-drink cocktails in a can, that have seen a positive trend year after year?

“I really think people our age don't want to drink beer anymore,” suggests Jeannie Romano, 28, Director of Operations and Marketing for Sea Isle Spiked Ice Tea. “Now that they see options to have a better tasting drink, of alcohol, to either sip on or go out with that isn't the taste of beer, I think has really changed the game.”

Sea Isle Ice, the widely-known ice company that has been in business for over 60 years, got into the game in 2020 when they saw an opportunity to go head-to-head with Twisted Tea, an Ohio based maker of ice tea spiked with alcohol. At the time there was no other competition for the beverage in our area and Sea Isle decided dive in.

Sea Isle Spiked Iced Tea offers two types of drinks, four varieties that are malt based and four that are vodka based, also referred to as “ready to drink” cocktails. The malt varieties include the original black tea with lemon, mango with black tea, lemonade half and half with black tea, and a lemonade half and half with raspberry. Vodka based varieties include the original black tea and lemon, a peach black tea, raspberry with black tea, and lemonade half and half with vodka.

She says no one else in the market is offering a raspberry and lemonade half and half, in malted or vodka based drinks. Their most popular vodka drink is the original vodka with black tea, and the malted variety is the original black tea. They've seen such success in the category that they have sold off some of their ice business to concentrate on these canned beverages.

While they all appear to be similar, occupying the relative same space in liquor stores, the differences in the types of canned beverages is important. Hard seltzer usually comes from a fermented sugar base, ready-to-drink beverages, or RTD's, contains some kind of spirit, and malt based drinks, or FNB's, are a flavored malt beverage.

Michael Bray, founder at Passion Vines Wine and Spirit Company, in Somers Point and Egg Harbor Township, says he's seen the uptick in sales of these beverages at his stores and how they are making a marked impact on people's buying habits. He now offers over 130 varieties of these drinks.

“Prior to this summer, it never replaced anything in the shopping basket,” he explains. “And now I can confidently say, without question, that these beverages are taking the place of beer. If I'm a beer company now, or a brewery, I'm thinking long and hard about our business vision for the next three to five years and understanding what the marketplace is going to be like and where do we need to pivot to stay relevant.

“I think it's a couple things,” says Alicia Grasso, Cape May Brewery's Marketing Director of the popularity. “I think it's high quality, they're easy to enjoy and I think they're highly portable. You're not sitting in a a bar drinking it or sitting at home making it. They offer a convenient and an easy solution for people who really love cocktails. There's no mess, there's no ingredients, no clean up. And today, the different spirits and the flavors, and the taste profiles, have come a long way since the options were limited.”

They launched Cape May Spirits this year, a separate company from the Cape May Brewing Company, with two ready-to-drink beverages: a tropical vodka punch and an orange vodka crush. They're both made with fresh juice, premium spirits, sparkling water, that both clock in at a 5% alcohol by volume, or APV. They also offer a wide selection of spiked drinks primarily available in their Rio Grande tasting room. These include trendy names like their Hard Root Beer Float, Red Gummy Fish Water Ice, Mango Hard Seltzer, Grapefruit Hard Seltzer, in black cherry, pineapple, mango, and of course, grapefruit flavors, Blueberry Hard Lemonade, and Oh Say Can You See Hard Seltzer, a combination of cherry, lime and blue raspberry flavors.

The snappy names chosen for the beverages are no doubt intended to appeal to the younger demographic they're targeting. And the use of social media to get their brand in front of these younger drinkers. Check out Sea Isle's Instagram account for a taste of this humorous creativity, like comedian @sayburm's funny bit about the drink he calls “The champagne of the shore.”

“We're expanding at an exponential rate,” adds Romano. “I think it has a lot to do with the branding, the logo is fun, our social media is incredible. It's very engaging. It will definitely make you laugh. A lot of the younger generation that's getting into drinking is all about the marketing, what's cool to hold.”

With so many company's piling on the wagon, have we hit the saturation point? Is it a trend or a staple in the market?

“I don't think it's going anywhere anytime soon,” says Grasso. “We're definitely looking forward to 2024 and seeing where this category can grow for us. So far we've seen a really great response. “

“I think that the canned cocktails are here to stay,” adds Romano. “People like the consistency. People like that they can grab the same drink whether they're in Florida or Maine.”

Bray agrees: “It's definitely here to stay. Craft beer is going through a purging right now. The seltzer scene has way more milage to go. There's still runway left for people to build a brand and take advantage of what's happening.”