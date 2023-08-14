Move over hamburgers, chicken sandwiches are taking over.

Chicken sandwiches are moving up the charts with a bullet as a major trend that will continue to grow through the year, according to several food analysts including the National Restaurant Association and the Food Institute. The trend can be readily seen in the fast food industry where the great American chicken wars are still alive and kicking.

Remember when Chick-fil-A, who claimed to offer the first chicken sandwich in 1964, went head-to-head with Popeyes in 2019. Popeyes' version was so popular, long lines were forming to get a bite of the fried chicken breast with pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Fueled by social media, it sold out for several months and ignited a craze throughout the fast food industry.

Pull up to any fast food window today and you're pretty much guaranteed to see a chicken sandwich on their menu. And that trend can be seen outside of the fast food box with most locally owned restaurants offering their version of a bird on a bun grilled, fried or barbecued. And let's not forget vegan.

“Chicken is the first go-to,” says Sharonda Harris Bunton, chef and owner of Vegans Are Us, in Atlantic City and Vineland. “People just like chicken. Chicken is a leaner meat that is always going to be popular, more popular now because there are more chicken options for vegans which is fascinating to people. They love the fact that they can taste the chicken vegan sandwich or vegan fried chicken and it actually tastes like chicken.”

The health benefits of chicken over burgers can't be overlooked. A grilled chicken sandwich is going to beat a burger in terms of calories and fat, according to Muscle and Fitness. And even with the increased food prices caused by inflation, chicken is still cheaper than ground meat, according to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

“I believe its a healthier alternative”, adds Karl Kulakowski, owner of Chico and Sons, in Northfield. “People don't necessarily eat cold cuts anymore. Especially the younger generation, they prefer healthier options.”

Charles Soreth, chef and partner at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, in Atlantic City, agrees: “It's different than a burger. It's healthier, less calories, less fat. Obviously people deep fry it so that takes away some of the health benefits. But still, overall, I think it's healthier. It's lighter than a burger.

People are trying to eat a little more healthy these days.”

Not only healthier, people are looking for something different, something they haven't had before but will probably enjoy. The restaurants interviewed for this story all have unique versions of a chicken sandwiches. At Chico and Sons you can choose from a dozen different chicken sandwiches with innovative combinations they say are one of a kind.

“There's unlimited possibilities with these sandwiches,” says Kulakowski. “We have a few of them that are very unique that you will not find anywhere else in America.”

Chico's offers several Soprano-themed sandwiches on their menu, some created by visiting cast members, others as an homage. Take “The Vito”: chicken cutlets sliced thin with provolone cheese, gabagool (capicola to the uninitiated), lettuce, tomato, sweet mustard and a hot pepper relish. Or, if you really want to light up your taste buds, try “Tony's Goomah”: chicken cutlets with a Nashville hot sauce, blue cheese, and pickles on a sesame seeded sub roll. These are big, tasty sandwiches.

Thinking globally, the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall serves an Asian version of a southern fried chicken sandwich. Chicken breast is marinated in buttermilk, seasoned with Japanese togarashi spice (red chili pepper, sancho pepper, hemp seeds, poppy seeds, ginger, citrus peel and nori) that adds a bit of heat but not overpowering. The chicken is dredged in a seasoned flour, fried crispy and served with a Kimchi slaw on a brioche bun.

“We serve it with sweet chili aioli on a toasty sesame brioche,” explains Soreth. “It's got a nice balance. You get some richness, a little bit of spice from the sweet chili aioli, some acidity from the kimchi and that nice juicy butter milk brined chicken.”

They also offer a smaller chicken sammy, the Freebird Slider: seared chicken breast marinated with basil pesto, topped with plum tomato and fresh mozzarella and served on a slider bun.

“You sell so many of them if I take it off the menu people will have a revolt on me,” he says. “It's also a little healthier. Seared rather than fried, with fresh tomato and mozzarella.”

And not to be outdone by the meat-eating eateries, Vegans Are Us offers eight versions of chicken sandwiches on their menu from a Buffalo crispy to a chicken cordon blue and even a chicken parm, all made from plant-based ingredients. Harris-Bunton says the key to making a great vegan chicken sandwich is seasoning and consistency.

“You have to have the same consistency of chicken. Chicken is not tough like beef, but it is firm. If you can get that firmness of the chicken, you're pretty much good. You have to have that firmness in the chicken that people are used to tasting. It can't be mushy, it has to be the same consistency as chicken. And you have to season it so it tastes like chicken.”

Vegans Are Us uses a soy and wheat protein base, with their house-made seasoning, which she will not divulge. They also use tofu. The patties are grilled or fried. The result is magic.

With so many toppings and combinations available, it begs us to ask if there is anything that doesn't go with a chicken sandwich?

“I don't think there's anything that you can't put on a chicken sandwich,” says Harris-Buntun. “You can top a chicken sandwich with anything. Anything that you put on a chicken sandwich is going to be good.”

Soreth agrees: “I think you can put pretty much anything on them. The sky's the limit. Whatever that creative mind is telling you to do give it a shot.”

At Chico and Sons, Kulakowski researches new creations, traveling to other cities, meeting with chefs, food makers and distributors for their input on what will be creative and delicious. His favorite is the Al Capone: a cutlet topped with cole slaw, long hots, sharp provolone and a chipolte mayo. “I like to try things that you can't get anywhere else. You can never find this exact sandwich in South Jersey”