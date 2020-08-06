The combination of Isaias Tuesday and thunderstorms Thursday morning has left the ground saturated. With addition storms, which bring torrential rains, in the forecast through Friday, a flash flood watch is in effect.

The watch, put in place by the National Weather Service for all of South Jersey, is in effect through 1 p.m. Friday. The watch was initially in place for just Cumberland County on west, but was expanded in an afternoon update.

Quick flooding, especially on creeks and streams, will threaten during this time. Roadway flooding will be possible, too.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday. Rain, heavy at times, will be present through Friday morning. After about 1 p.m., the rain will taper off. South Jersey will then go into the warm sector as a warm front lifts north. The rest of the day will likely be dry, with just a rouge shower or storm.

On Thursday morning, a line of thunderstorms brought 2.17 inches of rain to Vineland and over an inch of rain to Greenwich, Woodbine, Cape May Court House, Pleasantville (at The Press' Headquarters) and Egg Harbor Township, amongst others.

When you combined the rainfall between Isaias and Thursday, Vineland was drenched in nearly 5 inches of rain. Western Cumberland County had 2 to 4 inches of rain. However, the rest of the region was held to under 1.5 inches.

Flash flood guidance suggest South Jersey will need 1.50 to 3 inches of rain in an hour and 3 to 5 inches in six hours to produce flooding conditions. However, localized conditions, including the quality of the drainage system and urban build up, can make for flooding with a lower amount.