Flags for Heroes in Upper Township, virtual learning forces teachers to rethink and more

A display of 120 7-foot American flags at Veterans Park in Upper Township is part of a fundraising effort by the Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township to support local youth services and senior programs in those towns. The large flags, purchased by sponsors for $50 each, include a keepsake tag with the hero's name, as well as the name of their sponsor.
Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to remain vigilant and limit travel outside the state Thursday, as hospitalizations in the state connected to the disease have doubled since last month. Atlantic County reported 47 new cases Thursday, and Cape May County reported 14 new cases.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the tourism and hospitality industries in 2020 and, barring a medical miracle, will likely continue to do so in 2021. South Jersey presented itself as an attractive place to live during the pandemic, as people left crowded metropolitan regions for more space or second-home owners retreated to the shore, according to experts who participated in a fall tourism and business panel discussion Thursday.
A preview of this weekend's South Jersey high school football games includes Mainland Regional at St. Augustine Prep and Cumberland Regional traveling to play Schalick. Each team will be looking for its first win after losing each of the first three weekends of the season.
Derryk Sellers, president of the West Jersey Football League, saw plenty of high school football games and answered multiple questions as he traveled in a minivan last weekend in South Jersey. The WJFL presidency is not an easy job. The league's 90-plus schools stretch from Cape May to Trenton, and have diverse interests.
The pandemic has forced teachers across South Jersey to come up with new and creative ways to re-create experiences for their students in a virtual learning environment. It has not been easy as teachers often have been forced to learn completely new ways of teaching and to battle technological challenges along the way.
