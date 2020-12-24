 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five spots to grab a holiday cocktail
0 comments
top story

Five spots to grab a holiday cocktail

Tailgaters Coquito Martini

Above, the Coquito Martini at Tailgaters is a creamy and luscious treat for the holidays.

Your big holiday party may be canceled this year, but you can still head out on your own with a small group and sip a few seasonally-themed cocktails at your favorite local bars and restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites. Click here for the complete list. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News