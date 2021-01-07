Five spots to grab a drink at Tropicana

Anyone who has taken a trip to New Orleans will surely remember the countless number of daiquiri shops that line the streets of The Big Easy. Wet Willie’s is the closest thing we have to that concept in the Garden State, and the location within The Quarter at Tropicana makes for a great place to pop in for a frosty — and potent— treat. It’s lengthy lineup of brightly colored and amusingly named adult slurpees can pack a serious punch, though, especially the infamous “Call-A-Cab,” which tends to get just about any party started in quick and wild fashion. Go to WetWillies.com for more info.

The Atlantic City location of the beloved Philly-based sports bar is easily one of the best spots to stop in and catch the game, or even just to grab a few drinks and an order of their insanely tasty Crabfries. The beer list is impressive, and the vibe is laid back — other than the occasional shouting from outrages Eagles fans, which you don’t have to worry about for the rest of this football season. Personally, we can’t think of many better ways to spend a Sunday afternoon, but if you would rather take your party home with you, they even offer to-go beers and cocktails. Go to ChickiesAndPetes.com.