Five reasons the Eagles lost a game to the Giants that they should have won

Five reasons for the Philadelphia Eagles’ disappointing 27-17 loss Sunday to the New York Giants:

Third-down ineptness

The Eagles were 0-for-9 on third down against the Giants. It’s the first time they failed to convert a third down in a game since 2004. Carson Wentz was 0 for 7 with a sack on third down. It was the first time in his career he failed to complete a third-down pass.

This wasn’t an out-of-the-blue thing. The Eagles, who went into the game ranked 15th in third-down efficiency (43.0), had converted just 10 of 33 third-down tries in the previous three games. They were 3-for-17 on third downs of 7 yards or more.

Six of the Eagles’ nine third-down situations Sunday were 10 yards or more. But they also failed to convert a pair of third-and-1s and a third-and-3.

On one of the third-and-1s, at the Giants’ 41-yard line early in the second quarter, Wentz tripped over one of his offensive lineman’s legs pulling away from center and was sacked for a 4-yard loss. That’s the kind of day it was.

Dumb penalties

The Eagles had 11 penalties Sunday, equaling their season high. Many of them were costly and inexcusable.