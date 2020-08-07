These days, a whole lot of New Jersey restaurants are providing outside dining as a way of staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. But some places, particularly seasonal seafood restaurants like Captain Obadiah’s Seafood Market, were serving seafood outside all along.
“We’ve had an outdoor deck for dining since I got here in 2008,” says John Tefankjian, chef and manager of Captain Obadiah’s Seafood Market. “Now with the whole COVID thing, people that we’ve never heard from before are seeking out places like ours.”
Here are five seafood restaurants where al fresco dining is the norm.
1. Captain Obadiah’s Seafood Market isn’t just a restaurant, it’s also, as the name implies, a seafood market, selling raw fish, prepared seafood dishes and hot lunches, dinners and cocktails, all available for takeout or eating on the deck.
“We have great crabs, great food, great scenery, great deck,” Tefankjian says.
Head there to dine on their famous lobster bisque, soft shell crab sandwiches or some Jersey blue crab claws, and wash it all down with an icy cold beer while you watch the sunset. Located at 321 Roosevelt Blvd. in Marmora. Go to CaptainObadiahs SeafoodMarket.com for more information.
2. Crabby Jack’s at The Crab Trap is the seasonal deck restaurant Somers Point locals look forward to opening every year. With a few modifications in place this year —according to their Facebook page, they have abandoned their usual “seat yourself” policy, and of course social distancing practices and masks are being implemented — it feels like summer as usual at Crabby Jack’s. Get there for the deviled clams, tuna tacos, or just the view of the bay with an Oranj Crush in hand. Located at 2 Broadway in Somers Point. Go to CrabbyJacksNJ.com for more information.
3. The Deauville Inn in Strathmere has been a local mainstay for decades. This summer, the first under new ownership, that trend continues. In addition to their spacious deck, the Deauville’s beach bar is open for business, with social distancing practices in place propertywide. You can head there for breakfast, lunch or dinner, but we think kicking back with the Corson’s Clam Bake (clams, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and long hots) and a sudsy local beer seems like the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon. Located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to Deauville Inn.com for more information.
4. Carmen’s has long been what summer in Sea Isle City is all about. With dockside dining and some of the best seafood around, Carmen’s has been serving locals and visitors alike since the restaurant opened in 1981. Get there for the crabs — blue claw, Alaskan king, snow crab or dungeness — or any of the fried seafood platters. Carmen’s is BYOB, so don’t forget to bring a six-pack of your favorite. Located at 353 43rd Place in Sea Isle City. Go to CarmenHasCrabs.com for more information.
5. Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood, located at Bally’s Atlantic City, has the perfect courtyard for getting away from it all. Nestled just feet from the Boardwalk, customers can grab a delicious specialty cocktail (our favorite is Harry’s Spicy Mule) while sampling some of the best oysters around from Harry’s Raw Bar. With live music daily, it’s — almost — summer as usual. Located at Bally’s at Park Place and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HarrysOysterBar.com for more information.
