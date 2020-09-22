Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming have been added to the New Jersey's quarantine advisory list.
Those individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with significant community spread of COVID-19 are advised to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state or territory.
The updated advisory includes five additional states — — bringing the total to 35 states and territories. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
As of Tuesday, there are currently 35 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; Arizona; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; Nevada; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; and Wyoming.
“To maintain our steady progress on the road back, we must continue to be vigilant and practice personal responsibility to reduce the potential for outbreaks,” Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
