Five burning questions facing Flyers heading into abbreviated training camp

How do the Flyers fix a power play that was broken during the playoffs?

Adding a free-agent sniper such as Mike Hoffman would have helped, but GM Chuck Fletcher bypassed the winger, who signed a tryout contract with St. Louis and is expected to stay there.

Patrick and Lindblom could help the power play, and newcomer Erik Gustafsson might get time on the second unit.

It will be interesting to see if Michel Therrien, the power-play coach, juggles the units or makes some strategic changes that make the Flyers less predictable. The power play was much improved in the regular season, going from tied for 22nd in the NHL the previous year (17.1%) to 14th (20.8%). But it was awful in the postseason (4 for 52, 7.7%), including 0 for 13 against the Islanders, with just 11 shots on goal — and that was a big reason they lost that conference semifinal in seven games.

Will any of the team's prospects crack the opening-day roster, and which ones will be on the taxi squad?

Teams can carry 23 players and, because of COVID-19, have a taxi squad that includes four to six players. The Flyers will probably carry 29 players, and they will practice and travel with the team.