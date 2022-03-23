While the details are fairly mysterious, Fitzpatrick’s in Wildwood Crest will offer discounts on select canned beers throughout the NCAA championship games. Wanna know what they will be specifically? Head down and find out, as the official list of discount brews hasn’t been announced yet. While you are there, you can sample a variety of tasty morsels such as the habanero garlic wings or the buffalo fried oysters, each of which pair perfectly with their large selection of craft beers such as Brix City Brewing’s Set Break IPA or a Slippery Pete from Cross Key’s Brewing Co. Fitzpatrick’s Crest Tavern is located at 9600 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood Crest. Go to CrestTavern.com.