Fitness Center renamed for philanthropist’s generous gift to YMCA

Staff and faculty members of the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA gathered Thursday with philanthropist John F. Scarpa and his wife, Jana, for a ribbon cutting and dedication of the John and Jana Scarpa Family Fitness Center.

The YMCA renamed its fitness center to recognize the Scarpa’s gift of $100,000 to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to meet the changing needs of the Y members.

During the spring of 2020, while the facility was temporarily closed, the staff shifted focus to providing community services such as food distribution, virtual learning support for students, wellness checks and, live stream classes. Now That the YMCA is back in service, members of the community are invited to come and make our new state-of-the-art equipment part of their fitness routine.

“Thanks to John and Jana Scarpa, our fitness center has all new, upgraded cardio equipment, such as treadmills, elliptical trainers, and various bikes," said YMCA CEO George Steinbronn. "Some pieces are unique to our area, especially those for kids."

The YMCA has served the greater Vineland area for over 90 years, organizing strives to strengthen the community through advancing youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

The John F. Scarpa Foundation has made vital donations to entities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida. It supports healthcare, education, and disadvantaged families, causes that are all shared by the YMCA “My wife Jana and I, through The John F. Scarpa Foundation, proudly support healthcare, education and disadvantaged families,” stated John Scarpa. “We remain committed to support the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA in Vineland to fulfill their mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”