FIRST TIME VOTER, FUTURE HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL

Wallace also thinks that there should be a greater focus on the importance of local elections because change starts in one’s own community, she said. Of course, the presidential election this year has a lot more of a spotlight, Wallace said, but local community and state elections are valid too. These changes will more closely affect Wallace’s life, she said, because they will be changes that are happening right in her backyard. Wallace has taken an interest in not only getting to know the candidates, but what their objectives will actually mean for her local area.

Share the tradition of voting in your family?

Wallace’s family always took her to the polls growing up as a child to be by their side while voting. Her family would go to the local polls together to go to work, Wallace reflected. Wallace’s family, she said, always highlighted the importance of local voting because decisions that would be made locally would directly affect her parents' careers.