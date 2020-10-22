FIRST TIME VOTER, FUTURE HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL

Brooke Wallace
Age: 21
Hometown: Somers Point, NJ
Occupation: Undergraduate Student pursuing Bachelors of Nursing
What is your first time voting story (when is/was it)?
The 2020 election is Brooke Wallace’s first election. Wallace has recently taken an interest in politics because, she said, it is finally time that her thoughts and opinions can actually be transformed into something: a vote.
Wallace explained, “I am feeling discouraged that I will not be able to have the normal, first-time voting experience due to COVID-19, but I plan to make the best out of the situation.”
After receiving her mail-in ballot, Wallace explored the different drop off areas and advised her peers to do the same. She does not want this unprecedented format to discourage anyone from voting because this election is very important and every one needs to do their part and cast a vote, she said.
What does voting mean to you?
Wallace explained that, to her, her vote is her voice. Her vote is something she holds very near and dear to her because it is something “no one can take away.” Voting is her human right, Wallace said, and she thinks everyone should exercise this right in all elections.
Wallace also thinks that there should be a greater focus on the importance of local elections because change starts in one’s own community, she said. Of course, the presidential election this year has a lot more of a spotlight, Wallace said, but local community and state elections are valid too. These changes will more closely affect Wallace’s life, she said, because they will be changes that are happening right in her backyard. Wallace has taken an interest in not only getting to know the candidates, but what their objectives will actually mean for her local area.
Share the tradition of voting in your family?
Wallace’s family always took her to the polls growing up as a child to be by their side while voting. Her family would go to the local polls together to go to work, Wallace reflected. Wallace’s family, she said, always highlighted the importance of local voting because decisions that would be made locally would directly affect her parents' careers.
Since her mother is a teacher and her father always worked in casinos or for the city of Atlantic City, Wallace’s family always underscored the importance of local elections. Wallace’s family has always been very split with their political views, so it was always interesting for Wallace to hear both sides of any debate. Wallace could only hope that one day she will be able to educate her children on voting like her parents did for her, she said.
— Madison Sands, for The Press of Atlantic City
