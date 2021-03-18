Related to this story
The mother of a missing teenager from Pennsylvania is seeking the public’s help in finding her daughter, the National Center for Missing &…
ATLANTIC CITY — Known as a “kind, sweet, little man” by family members, Christopher Willis lost a three-month battle with COVID-19 when he die…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City woman and twin 16-year-old sisters from the Bronx, New York, were charged Sunday with aggravated assaul…
Makayla “Mikki” Green doesn’t play a sport at Oakcrest High School, but the senior will compete for the University of Illinois next year on a …
ATLANTIC CITY — A man jumped to his death Tuesday from an upper-level floor of the Claridge Hotel, police said.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, condemned a weekly newspaper Monday and demanded an apology and retraction of gues…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man was stabbed Tuesday evening in the electronics section of Walmart after intervening in an altercation, police said…
Dustin Vitale's story hit Mike Hauke square in the feels.
ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested 10 people and shot a dog during a drug bust Thursday at the Madison Hotel, police said Friday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dancer at Dolente Dance & Fitness on Fire Road turned to the internet Monday night to help raise money after a fir…
