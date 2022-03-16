FIRST TEAM
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A teacher who was fired from William Davies Middle School last month following a prior arrest was arrested again — this ti…
The family of Irving Mayren-Guzman filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the owners of a Pleasantville strip club after the 19-year-old Egg H…
Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s new constituent services director lived in every ward of the city as a child.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An adult and two children were injured in a crash Friday evening on Pitney Road, police said.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in which a racial slur was reportedly used, acting Superi…
BRIDGETON — Police said a local man attempted to seize a police officer's gun when authorities tried to arrest him early Monday morning.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Gloucester County township, State Police said Wednesday.
A State Police employee from Bridgeton died Friday morning in a crash on Route 206 in Burlington County, State Police said.
LINWOOD — Some people watch things happen, others let things happen, but Mainland Regional High School Business Administrator Kim Robinson mad…
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday not to investigate the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, after ACU…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE