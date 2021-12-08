First Team Defense
ATLANTIC CITY — There’s a new type of bar in town called the Rekt Cafe, but it’s not one of those flashy casino bars or dive bars people are u…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will headline next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
Four of the city's nine casinos could close if the amendments to the casino PILOT are not approved, Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday…
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Bridgeton man died in a single-vehicle crash in the township, police told NJ Advance Media.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — After hearing a promise to address persistent complaints about noise and parking, the Planning Board in November granted site…
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
Atlantic City PILOT amendment passes budget committee with threat of casino closures, little comment
TRENTON — A bill to amend the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law and provide a substantial tax cut to Atlantic City gaming houses passed the …
