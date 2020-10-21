FIRST GENERATION AMERICAN VOTER

Harris Mohammed
Age: 19
Hometown: Brigantine
Occupation: Student
What is your first time voting?
Harris Mohammed, of Brigantine, is a young, newly registered voter. Harris, 19, recently registered to vote when he received his driving license.
Due to COVID-19, many first time voters like Mohammed are completing mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election. Although this is a departure from the normal voting process for many, Mohammed expressed his fascination with the process.
“I think it’s pretty cool to vote by mail because my brother got his and my mom got hers too, so we all got to fill our forms out together,” Mohammed said.
As a new voter, Mohammed did not think mail-in ballots took away from his voting experience because it still “felt authentic and pretty exciting.”
Mohammed was not the only member of his family to vote for the first time -- his mother and brother voted for the first time as well.
What does voting mean to you?
To Mohammed, voting “is an expression of freedom to a degree; not everyone across the world has the ability to vote, so having the ability to vote for people as representatives empowers citizens.”
Empowerment is important to Mohammed , whose parents immigrated to the United States from Pakistan. Acknowledging their experiences, Mohammed noted that it is important to understand that not all countries have fair voting, “as sometimes it can be corrupt.”
He shared that his parents think “voting is more than freedom; it is something that allows them to feel reassured as people can vote for the leaders they want.”
Share the tradition of voting in your family?
Voting is new to Mohammed’s family.
“Growing up, I didn't really learn about the importance of voting. That idea always came externally, from school,” Mohammed noted.
Moving forward, Mohammed hopes to create a tradition of voting within his family. He also wants to spread awareness about the importance of voting, particularly to immigrants like his family who may be unfamiliar with or lack resources about the voting process.
— Chanhi Chheth, for The Press of Atlantic City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!