FIRST GENERATION AMERICAN VOTER

Harris Mohammed

Age: 19

Hometown: Brigantine

Occupation: Student

What is your first time voting?

Harris Mohammed, of Brigantine, is a young, newly registered voter. Harris, 19, recently registered to vote when he received his driving license.

Due to COVID-19, many first time voters like Mohammed are completing mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election. Although this is a departure from the normal voting process for many, Mohammed expressed his fascination with the process.

“I think it’s pretty cool to vote by mail because my brother got his and my mom got hers too, so we all got to fill our forms out together,” Mohammed said.

As a new voter, Mohammed did not think mail-in ballots took away from his voting experience because it still “felt authentic and pretty exciting.”

Mohammed was not the only member of his family to vote for the first time -- his mother and brother voted for the first time as well.

What does voting mean to you?