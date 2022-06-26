First Diner en Blanc brings thousands to Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — Tourists and residents might have been curious about why clusters of classily dressed people, all in white, were wandering throughout the city Saturday afternoon.

That's because Atlantic City (and the state of New Jersey) hosted its first Dîner en Blanc, a popular Parisian-themed party at which thousands of people gather at a location unknown to them until the day of the event for a giant, public picnic.

Le Dîner en Blanc, organized by Le Dîner en Blanc en Philadelphia hosts Natanya Dibona and Kayli Moran, had more than 2,600 people dressed in variations of white on the Boardwalk between States and Rhode Island avenues.

Bart Blatstein, owner of Tower Investments Inc., was responsible for pursuing Le Dîner en Blanc organizers Dibona and Moran to push for Atlantic City, which led to the international organization's approval. Blatstein, who is also the elected president of The Friends of Rittenhouse Square, said that after last year's beautiful, well-run Le Dîner en Blanc event at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, he reached out to organizers about bringing the event to Atlantic City.

"Atlantic City is in open arms for new ideas, and that's the beauty of the city. It's malleable. It was a magnificent and beautiful event that showed Atlantic City in a different light," said Blatstein, who likes facilitating diversity and change in the city while also showcasing that the city is open to new ideas and nongaming, noncasino events. "A good chunk of people who attended have never even been on the Boardwalk down in the Inlet."

Blatstein said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. was on board with Le Dîner en Blanc and ensured all city departments were engaged, like having police oversee the event and public works maintaining a clean Boardwalk, so the event had no hurdles. Among those in attendance were Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and others.

Guests started making their way with an escort from Le Dîner en Blanc's organization from different meeting spots throughout the city about 6 p.m. Saturday, with wagons filled with chairs, tables, food and wine in tow. By 6:30 p.m., guests were starting to set their tables up, side by side, for what might have been the longest picnic the Boardwalk's ever seen.

Some people waited in line to get their pre-ordered dinners from Le Dîner en Blanc's organization, including antipasto, New Jersey seafood and barbecued oyster mushrooms, as the organization likes to highlight the amenities and attractions the city has to offer.

Women dressed in fancy white satins cocktail dresses, beach-styled crotchets, fluffy tulle skirts, fishnet veils and Kentucky Derby-style hats, while men wore white slacks, short-sleeved button downs, dapper top hats with suits, and other all-white attire.

At times, the event had hundreds of people waving around their white cloth napkins in the air, as fans do at football games with the "terrible towels," and cheered as they enjoyed each other's camaraderie.

The event included the West Philadelphia Foot Tappers, 11 performers from the Super American Circus, the Ernest Stuart Band, DJ Mar and other roaming performances for guests' entertainment.

"I love Le Dîner en Blanc," said Felicia Middleton, of Cherry Hill, who came to Atlantic City with friends Tamara, Pam and Zibborah for Le Dîner en Blanc. "This is my first Dîner en Blanc since the pandemic."

Middleton, who considers herself the "Foodie Builder" and designs restaurant and food facilities, said she's been to other Dîner en Blanc's, like the ones in Philadelphia, although it was some of her friends' first time at one of the events.

Middleton said she has never experience a Dîner en Blanc like the one on the Boardwalk but said she enjoyed viewing people's antics, the crazy outfits people wear and the outside entertainment.

"This one has more interaction from all kinds of people, and there are seagulls," said Middleton with a laugh as she set up her three-tiered charcuterie board with cheeses, meats and crackers.

Sherri Terrell, of Atlantic City, had a table of at least 10 of her closest friends and family as she celebrated her 67th birthday at Le Dîner en Blanc. Her table overflowed with tall vases filled with beautiful white flower variations, several buckets and bottles of champagne, and an at least a 3-foot ice sculpture with the number 67 carved out of it.

"This brings a different spirit and vibe to the city," said Terrell, who enjoyed the unique event as a diverse way to bring in her birthday. "It's beautiful to see folks allowing themselves to express who they are in this kind of way."

Some people at the event noted the Boardwalk hadn't looked this good since people used to dress up and go strolling many years ago, while others noted they had fun with the diverse crowd of more than 2,500 people from all over the country.

"The feedback for the event was fabulous, and I can't wait for next year, hopefully. I'm very hopeful," said Blatstein.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.