First Code Blue alert of the year in effect for Atlantic County

Friday night will mark another sign of the winter season that is rapidly approaching. A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County.

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.​

The coldest air of the season has been moving into the region Friday and that will continue into Friday night and Saturday morning. Low temperatures for Cumberland, mainland Atlantic and mainland Ocean counties will be around 30 degrees. Mainland Cape May County should hold right above 32, with upper 30s along the entire coastline.

Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.

