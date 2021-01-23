First call precipitation map

It will be a wintry mess of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain, especially those well inland.

The light, scattered precipitation Monday afternoon will start as either rain or sleet, depending on where you are. Sleet will stick to any untreated surfaces, even with temperatures above freezing.

As precipitation turns steadier, a process known as dynamic cooling will turn most inland places into snow, sleet or freezing rain for a few hours. Dynamic cooling is when quickly rising air cools as it becomes removed from the sun-heated surface. That can turn rain into snow.

However, the shore and lower Cape May County being next to the 40 degree ocean water, will stay as plain rain throughout. Air temperatures will likely be in the low 40s during the afternoon and fall into the upper 30s, not enough to turn rain into frozen precipitation.

The big change in the forecast here is that, given the southerly, weaker storm, winds will not be coming from the warmer southeast or east direction. Rather, they will be out of the northeast, which will pull down the still cold air in New England.

Eventually, though, snow will change to mix or mix will change to rain from south to north across the area as a warm front lifts north. Look for this to occur during the early Tuesday morning hours. This will then continue until the storm moves out Tuesday during the day.

