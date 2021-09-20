The First Aid station is located near the main spectator entrance. In the event of an accident or injury, proceed to the First Aid station, contact a volunteer marshal or the Tournament Office, and explain the nature of the injury or illness; they will contact First Aid to assist you.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today