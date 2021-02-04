Finnegan and Brady lead OC past Middle Township

Tom Finnegan seems to always be at his best against the Middle Township High School boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-7 junior scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Ocean City to a 59-41 win over the Panthers.
Finnegan scored 23 in a 65-48 win over Middle last season.
On Wednesday, Gannon Brady scored a game-high 24 for Ocean City (2-1). Freshman guard Jermaine McNeal scored 11 for Middle (1-2).
Ocean City 12 16 16 15 – 59
Middle Township 13 11 5 12 – 41
OC – Brady 24, Finnegan 23, Repetti 2, Rauner 10, Drain 0
MT – McNeal 11, Aftanis 10, Camacho 10, Leahy 5, Hawkins 5
