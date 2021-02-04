 Skip to main content
Finnegan and Brady lead OC past Middle Township
Tom Finnegan seems to always be at his best against the Middle Township High School boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-7 junior scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Ocean City to a 59-41 win over the Panthers.

Finnegan scored 23 in a 65-48 win over Middle last season.

On Wednesday, Gannon Brady scored a game-high 24 for Ocean City (2-1). Freshman guard Jermaine McNeal scored 11 for Middle (1-2).

Ocean City 12 16 16 15 – 59

Middle Township 13 11 5 12 – 41

OC – Brady 24, Finnegan 23, Repetti 2, Rauner 10, Drain 0

MT – McNeal 11, Aftanis 10, Camacho 10, Leahy 5, Hawkins 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
