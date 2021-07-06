 Skip to main content
Final softball elite 11
Final softball elite 11

Egg Harbor Township vs St. Joe softball

St. Joseph Academy’s Davianna Jimenez steals third base during a game at Egg Harbor Township as the Eagles’ Peyton Colbert covers second base. St. Joseph Academy's softball was ranked third overall by The Press' high school sports staff.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.

1. Donovan Catholic (29-1): Tournament of Champions winner

2. Clayton (28-2): State Group I champion

3. St. Joseph Academy (27-3): South Jersey Non-Public B champion.

4. Kingsway Regional (23-2): South Jersey Group IV champion

5. Bordentown (18-2): Central Jersey Group II runner-up.

6. Hammonton (20-2): South Jersey Group III champion

7. Cedar Creek (22-4): South Jersey Group II champion

8. GCIT (15-4); South Jersey Group IV finalist

9. Southern Regional (15-4): South Jersey Group IV semifinalist

10. Central Regional (23-5): South jersey Group III runner-up

11. Delran (18-4): South Jersey Group II runner-up

