Film review: Sweet kid, lovable dog, uneven script in ‘Clifford’

It’s really not that complicated. Kids love dogs. Dogs love kids. Separate them at your peril.

So despite obvious efforts to link the beloved and durable “Clifford” story, about a huge dog and the little girl who loves him, to a bigger and more current message in the CGI-meets-live action “Clifford the Big Red Dog, ” it really isn’t necessary. You had us at “Clifford."

On some levels the film, directed by Walt Becker, understands this, giving us plenty of lovely, warmhearted scenes between Clifford and young Emily Elizabeth (an appealing Darby Camp) that show it knows its core audience: young children. And for them, it will work fine.

For older viewers, though, it may be hard to ignore some of the clunkier moments of a script that, in trying to update a story created in 1963, gets in its own way with dialogue that while sometimes funny and sweet, can be awkward and occasionally even off-key.

First, though, the dog. For those who worried that the CGI version of Clifford wouldn't look real or otherwise meet expectations, rest assured that it's fine. He’s big, he’s red, he’s furry, he's sweet — and as for realism, well, how many elephant-sized, ruby-red dogs do YOU know? Plus: he doesn't speak human. This is a good thing.