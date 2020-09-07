Community connections are part of fight against addiction at drive-in movie event: Before a feature film was presented on an outdoor raised screen in Cape May, there was a video presentation on the use of Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose.
As the summer of COVID-19 wraps up, South Jersey officials reflect on 'surreal' beach season: As the new coronavirus raged through the state leading up to the Memorial Day holiday, South Jersey officials grappled with how to balance public health during the money-making tourist season.
EHC business district hit hard by COVID-19, merchants concerned about what’s to come: The closings, at least for the two bank branches, were related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 Oakcrest grads will have to wait until spring to make collegiate soccer debuts: The three Oakcrest graduates are all 18-year-old Mays Landing residents who were four-year varsity players for the Falcons.
Eagles to sign QB Josh McCown to practice squad, release Cre'Von LeBlanc: In a season in which coronavirus could knock an entire position group out for a week or two, an emergency quarterback was something the team considered this offseason.
