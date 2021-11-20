Fifteen years after the murders of four women whose bodies were found in a drainage ditch in West Atlantic City, the case remains unsolved.

On Nov. 20, 2006, the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Jean Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were found face down in muck, their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.

Raffo, 35, was strangled. Roberts, 23, was asphyxiated. The bodies of Dilts, 20, and Breidor, 42, were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.

The killings made national headlines and have been featured in TV crime documentaries, including A&E’s “The Killing Season.”

The four bodies were found behind the Golden Key Motel in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.

The motel has since been demolished.

Three years ago, then Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said the office had not forgotten the case despite it still being unsolved.

“At the end of the day, Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were someone’s mother, daughter, sister and wife,” Tyner said. “And I shudder to characterize them as four prostitutes whose bodies were found because it’s not about that. Instead, I say these were four women who were found dead in West Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2006. They will not be forgotten.”

Two women walking on a path that ran parallel to the ditch discovered Raffo’s body, according to the release. Officers found the other three bodies after arriving at the scene.

The investigation into the murders by the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the Atlantic City Police Department, the FBI and State Police is ongoing, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Terry Oleson, a handyman from Salem County, was linked to the case years ago — authorities searched his property and tested his DNA — but investigators never declared him a suspect or even a person of interest in the killings.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

