Fifteen years after the murders of four women whose bodies were found in a drainage ditch in
West Atlantic City, the case remains unsolved.
On Nov. 20, 2006, the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Jean Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were found face down in muck, their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.
Raffo, 35, was strangled. Roberts, 23, was asphyxiated. The bodies of Dilts, 20, and Breidor, 42, were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.
Egg Harbor Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office investigators search for clues along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township after the bodies of four women were found in the marshes behind the Golden Key Motel on Nov. 20, 2006.
Press archives
The killings made national headlines and have been featured in TV crime documentaries, including
A&E’s “The Killing Season.”
The four bodies were found behind the
Golden Key Motel in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.
The motel has since been demolished.
JOE MARTUCCI
Staff Reporter
Three years ago, then Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said the office had not forgotten the case despite it still being unsolved.
“At the end of the day, Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were someone’s mother, daughter, sister and wife,” Tyner said. “And I shudder to characterize them as four prostitutes whose bodies were found because it’s not about that. Instead, I say these were four women who were found dead in West Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2006. They will not be forgotten.”
The bodies of four women were found behind the Golden Key Motel in West Atlantic City in 2006.
Two women walking on a path that ran parallel to the ditch discovered Raffo’s body, according to the release. Officers found the other three bodies after arriving at the scene.
The investigation into the murders by the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the Atlantic City Police Department, the FBI and State Police is ongoing, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.
Terry Oleson, a handyman from Salem County, was linked to the case years ago — authorities searched his property and tested his DNA — but investigators never declared him a suspect or even a person of interest in the killings.
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----George Tarrau, a resident of the Golden Key Motel, holds up four fingers as he talks about the four women found dead in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday Nov. 21, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Aerial photograph provided by prosecutor office of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police photograph at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
A room from The Golden Key hotel is shown in West Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday evening Nov. 21, 2006. Four female bodies were found early Monday behind the hotel. (Photo by Brian Branch Price)
Aerial photograph provided by prosecutor office of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Scene was next to Golden Key Motel. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Blue Hunter , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police van moves into position to load body at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Aerial photograph provided by prosecutor office of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Egg Harbor Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office investigators search for clues along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township after the bodies of four women were found in the marshes behind the Golden Key Motel on Nov. 20, 2006.
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
