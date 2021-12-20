FIFA touts billions to be gained from biennial World Cups

Monday's debate in Doha was once intended to lead to a vote on scheduling World Cups every two years for men and women.

It was downgraded to a debate, and a launch for FIFA's hefty feasibility study, after European soccer body UEFA and South America's CONMEBOL threatened boycotts of a biennial World Cup. The International Olympic Committee spoke out against FIFA taking time and attention away from championships in other major sports events.

Infantino insisted he still had “probably the majority” if a vote on biennial World Cups was held tomorrow.

Still, he did not commit to calling a vote when the 211 members next formally meet in person, on March 31 in Doha, and was vague about any future timetable.

“We will take the time that it takes," Infantino said. “It’s not about a precise date, it’s about getting the right decisions for football.”

FIFA aims to drive soccer development and close the gap on European and South American dominance by giving more teams from other regions more chances to play at World Cups.