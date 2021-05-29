Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks; wheels could fall off

Fiat Chrysler said Friday it's recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.
The recall covers certain 2012 through 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles, mainly in North America. The trucks have dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts.
Fiat Chrysler, now owned by Stellantis, said some service and owner's manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the lug nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs. If the nuts were tightened too much, the wheel studs could be damaged and wheels could come off.
The company said it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Fiat Chrysler says the wheels were tightened properly at the factory, so the only affected vehicles would be those that have had wheels removed for service.
Southwest reverses decision on booze: Southwest Airlines has indefinitely suspended alcohol sales on all flights after a months-long rise in passenger disruptions.
The announcement is a reversal of the company’s announcement just last week that it would phase inflight alcohol sales back in throughout June and July. Southwest suspended the sale of alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote social distancing and minimize contact between flight attendants and passengers.
Though Friday’s announcement said the pause is indefinite, Sonya Lacore, vice president of inflight operations for Southwest, said in a statement that the Dallas-based airline plans to reintroduce alcohol sales at some point in the future.
“We will continue to work with supply chain in their efforts to build inventory so that we’re ready to serve our customers when we choose to once again sell alcohol,” Lacore said.
— Press wire services