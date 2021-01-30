Fiancee leaving for work drives to a tryst instead

Dear Abby: I am a 59-year-old man who was engaged to a 46-year-old woman. She told me she was going to leave for work Friday, but I found out she was actually going on a vacation. She was pretending to go to work but driving to Georgia to meet a married man she met on a dating site instead.

We live in New Jersey, and it's a 13-hour drive. I found her phone the day before and deleted all his info, but she still drove down there to meet him. I am devastated and crushed. Any help or suggestions? I wish people who do this stuff could be tattooed on the forehead to warn other good people. — Hurt in New Jersey

Dear Hurt: I sympathize with your pain, which I am sure is considerable. I do have some advice, which I hope you will heed. Please realize that finding her phone before her departure was a gift to you from above. Thank your higher power that you now understand exactly who this woman is and didn't marry her.

The time has come to move forward resolutely. There are better days — and better women — ahead. I say this with certainty because you can't do worse than this one.

