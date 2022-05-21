Feds subpoena Trenton over lead grant program

TRENTON — The feds are looking at Trenton again.

Federal investigators served a subpoena last week on City Hall, demanding extensive documentation over a grant related to lead remediation in the capital city, according to a high-ranking city official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the ongoing probe.

The subpoena, from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey, was served in the last couple of days, the source said.

It appears to target grant money that the city received from the feds under Mayor Eric Jackson's administration, the source said.

In 2016, Trenton was one of 14 other public entities across the nation that received nearly $2 million in federal grant awards to help make older homes lead-free.

Trenton was awarded at the time a $1.96 million Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration federal grant and $194,445 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding to address lead hazards in 145 low-income housing units where children reside, according to federal officials.

It came months before the Trenton school district released results that showed capital city children had elevated blood lead levels that were greater than their counterparts in Flint, Michigan, the epicenter of toxic water.

One in five water sources in the district's 22 schools and four administrative buildings were identified to test above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) acceptable lead level of 15 parts per billion (ppb).

The federal investigation appears to focus on that issue and not other well-documented problems with the city's lead-service line replacement in the water-distribution system.

The city has been locked in litigation with state regulators over water-quality issues that also plagued the city under the Jackson administration.

Under Mayor Reed Gusciora, the city put forth a $405 million capital improvement plan to improve the public water utility, which was hammered with record violations under previous administrations.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office sued Trenton in 2020 over delays in the administration of a state-mandated lead-service replacement program.

The program turned into a bitter partisan rift between legislators and the administration over the city pumping in tens of millions in bond funding to replace thousands aging lead pipes.

Gusciora, who is up for re-election this year, said in an interview Friday that he hadn't seen a copy of the subpoena.

But he claimed that, based on conversations he's had with city officials, that authorities were seeking "records from 2016," at a time when Jackson was mayor.

He said in a follow-up call that the federal lead-reduction grant was managed by the city's health department.

Gusciora was previously critical of his predecessor's botched handling of millions in Community Development Block Grants handed out to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Gusciora administration estimated that the city lost out on about $6 million in CDBG funding under Jackson, money that it worked to help get unfrozen.

The Trentonian was unable to immediately to reach the former mayor, who was elected in 2014 and served a single term ending in 2018, at a number it had for him.

Gusciora seemed secure that neither he nor anyone in his administration are targets of the investigation.

"I hope they find who did it. My administration has been above board. We have in all circumstances tried to do the right thing," the mayor said. "The people who keep making referrals and writing letters should have been doing their jobs instead of doing political mischief.

In a statement issued Friday, city spokesman Tim Carroll said the city would comply with "all law enforcement inquires" but would reserve further comment until "any such investigations are complete."

The probe is yet another black cloud for Trentonians still reeling from the rampant corruption that occurred under former Mayor Tony Mack.

He and his cohorts went to prison as part of a federal sting centered an illegal kickback scheme.

Mack and his cronies accepted $119,000 in bribes to influence the reduced sale of city-owned land to purported developers who planned to build a parking garage.

In hoping to turn a page from the ugly chapter in city history, officials gathered earlier this year to take in the demolition of the infamous JoJo's Steakhouse, which once belonged to Mack conspirator and bagman Joseph "JoJo" Giorgianni.

The Gusciora administration hasn't completely avoided scrutiny, either.

A separate probe of the city's procurement practices by the State Commission of Investigation is ongoing.

The state agency is focused on the administration's awarding of contracts for demolition projects, along with the installation of a South Broad Street telecommunications tower meant to solve interference experience by the city former emergency radio communications provider, MPS Communications.

THE SCI launched an investigation after former housing and economic redeveloper director Ben Delisle filed a blockbuster lawsuit claiming he was pressured by city officials to skirt state regulations and fast-track demolition projects to appease Gusciora, in the midst of an election year.

City legislators have also heavily scrutinized lead pipe issues at Trenton Water Works over the last four years.

They demanded a forensic audit of the public utility's financial books, a move that the Gusciora administration initially opposed, in part because of the six-figure price tag.

The mayor eventually caved on the demand as a concession to legislators agreeing to tens of millions of dollars in bonding for water-improvement projects.

Grossi & Co. has a $250,000 contract with the city and is in the midst of performing the forensic audit, usually conducted when there are suspicions of embezzlement or other financial crimes.

Council balked when the company asked for more money to finish the audit, and it's unclear when the results of that financial deep dive may be made public.

The city remains under administrative consent orders with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.