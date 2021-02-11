Federal tax hit could take many unemployed people by surprise

The EDD does not track how many people request withholding, but attorneys who work with the unemployed say few do. The good news is, they may not need withholding if their income is low enough.

The standard deduction this year is $12,400 for singles and $24,800 for married couples filing jointly. So you would need to earn at least that much — from a job, unemployment and other sources combined — before you’d owe taxes. And you could earn even more, depending on what other deductions and credits you get.

Federal tax rates start at 10% of taxable income up to $9,875 (single) or $19,750 (joint filers).

That means a single person “is not going to pay much tax on their first $22,000 in income,” said Eva Rosenberg, an enrolled agent in Northridge (Los Angeles County)who runs the website TaxMama.com.

Various credits could reduce what you owe.

Parents, for example, get a credit of up to $2,000 for each child younger than 17. After calculating your tax, a credit reduces what you owe dollar for dollar. If it reduces your tax bill below zero, some of it could be refunded to you. (This is known as a refundable credit.) Taxpayers can get a credit up to $500 each for older dependents, although this credit is not refundable.