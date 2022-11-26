 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where are South Jersey's best holiday lights? Tell us, and we'll capture them on drone.

Avalon decorates for the holiday season

Avalon was decorated and ready for its holiday season last year.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

A 50-foot balsam spruce made its way from North Carolina to Atlantic City's Boardwalk for the holiday season. The tree was placed in front of Showboat, which will be holding a tree-lighting ceremony at the end of November.

If your home or neighborhood is all decked out for the holidays, The Press of Atlantic City wants to see.

We’re taking drone footage of South Jersey’s most festive light displays throughout December for our website and newspaper.

If you’d like us to consider featuring your home or community, email jmartucci@pressofac.com by Dec. 6. Include your name, address and phone number.

Thank you, and happy holidays.

