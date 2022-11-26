Where are South Jersey's best holiday lights? Tell us, and we'll capture them on drone.

A 50-foot balsam spruce made its way from North Carolina to Atlantic City's Boardwalk for the holiday season. The tree was placed in front of Showboat, which will be holding a tree-lighting ceremony at the end of November.
If your home or neighborhood is all decked out for the holidays, The Press of Atlantic City wants to see.
We’re taking drone footage of South Jersey’s most festive light displays throughout December for our website and newspaper.
If you’d like us to consider featuring your home or community, email
jmartucci@pressofac.com by Dec. 6. Include your name, address and phone number.
Thank you, and happy holidays.
WATCH NOW: Smithville's holiday lights, at night, from our drone
Historic Smithville decorated in holiday lights. Lake Meone, in this part of town, is set up for a light show that plays frequently throughout the evening. (JOE MARTUCCI / Press of Atlantic City)
Smithville's holiday lights shine bright at night from our drone
