WATCH NOW: Tour the tiny beach community of Strathmere on drone

Strathmere, part of Upper Township in Cape May County has only roughly 150 year round residents. One of only a few free beaches at the Jersey Shore, it is home to landmarks like the Deauville Inn and Whale Beach.

